With the CDC asking folks to stay home for the holidays, thousands listened here in Mobile and Baldwin County.
ALDOT says they saw about 3,000 fewer cars on the road on I-10 in Baldwin County the day before Thanksgiving compared to last year.
20,000 fewer cars were counted on I-65 in Mobile.
The Monday before Christmas, roads were still plenty packed with people headed home for Christmas.
Some say they are still seeing family, but playing it safe.
"I'm concerned, I don't want to get the virus," said Jackson Murray, who says he is mainly concerned about exposing his family.
"I don't want to give it to any of my older parents or anything," Murray said.
Others say they aren't doing anything different this year, but its made the trip more challenging.
"Its slowed it down a lot," said Blake Howerton, who was stopping for gas in Loxley this afternoon.
He says he isn't concerned about the pandemic, but is being respectful of others.
"I'll follow their protocol, if they want me to wear a mask, I'll wear one," said Howerton.
Some folks say they are staying home, as usual, but maybe inviting less people over this year.
"Most of my family lives here so we're just going to have a small family gathering, we're not really going anywhere," said Rose Adcock, who isn't planning on traveling far this year.
Others say they aren't concerned at all, and ready for things to get back to normal.
"I think pretty much everything is the same. I think people are trying to loosen up, and go about their own business. I think everybody's tired of this," said Sidney Hollington, who says he hasn't made any adjustments in plans.
If you do plan on traveling this Christmas, there are some things you can do to lower your risk of exposure to COVID.
The CDC recommends limiting stops, wearing a mask, and packing snacks and meals so you don't have to stop for food.
