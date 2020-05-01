MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has begun the fourth SR158 extension project, constructing an interchange on SR-158 over Lott Rd. which will connect the newly constructed SR-158 extensions that are from east of Lott Rd. to Schillinger Rd. and from east of Glenwood Rd. to west of Lott Rd.
Officials say the project scope of the work includes grading, paving, bridge and drainage work as crews will construct an overpass over Lott Rd. and provide a ramp connection from the new SR-158 route to Lott Rd.
The $16.8 million-dollar contract was awarded to McInnis Construction LLC and is anticipated to be completed in year 2022. This SR-158 extension project is one of seven projects to complete the two-lane facility from the Mississippi State Line to Schillinger Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.