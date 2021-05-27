The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is continuing efforts to help traffic flow better on some of Baldwin County’s busiest roadways. The latest project is synchronizing nearly 20 traffic lights through Foley on Highway 59. It’s part of a statewide project, but this part of Baldwin County is one of the first to get it.

“They can take this good Christian girl, singing a good Christian song and make her the maddest hornet by the time she gets to the third light,” said Foley resident, Angela Shook.

Shook shares the opinion of a lot of drivers through Foley but ALDOT said they should already be noticing a difference. The traffic light synchronization project is 95-percent done, but this Memorial Day weekend will be the big test.

“We have ALDOT personnel on standby to pull up the traffic signals and work them…change the timing plans as needed during this busy travel weekend,” ALDOT engineer, Daniel Driskell said.

Before, ALDOT technicians would have to physically drive to an intersection and change the settings manually. Seventeen signals in all from County Road 28 on the north side of Foley through County Road 10 to the south are in the system. The lights can be monitored and adjusted from a central location by one technician.

The only impact drivers should notice is more green lights driving through town which will make for a quicker trip from one end to the other.

“With higher traffic volumes, you’re still going to see some congestion but for the most part, traffic should move, and flow better than it has in the past with more people arriving on green lights versus red lights,” Driskell explained.

For drivers like Angie Shook, anything that can ease the pain of driving through town is a welcome and encouraging sight.

“Absolutely, and I would have to say, if we are going to be paying tax dollars to represent, let’s get this. Yeah. I would say, let’s get this done.”

In this case it’s federal tax dollars at work, through a program called Regional Traffic Operations. It’s being implemented throughout the state, but Highway 98 on the eastern shore and the Foley project are the first two, because ALDOT said that’s where the traffic volume and congestion are the highest. Highway 45 in Mobile County and Highway 90 in Tillman’s Corner are also on the top of the list to have this done.