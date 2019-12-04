MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A maintenance worker with the Alabama Department of Transportation was struck by a vehicle and injured on U.S. 45 in Mobile County on Wednesday, according to ALDOT.
This happened near mile marker 11 past Alabama 158.
ALDOT reports maintenance crews were removing a tree that had fallen onto the right of way when one of the traffic flaggers was struck by a vehicle. The worker has no life threatening injuries, only minor ones.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.