ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) is expecting a lot of boat traffic in Orange Beach over Memorial Day weekend. Two big fishing tournaments, the opening of recreational red snapper season and the holiday all sure to create a challenge for those on the water. The Marine Patrol division of ALEA is reminding boaters to stay safe on the water.

Safety checks and interacting with the boating public is what State Troopers on the waters of Orange Beach spend much of their time doing. With the sheer volume of boats expected on the water over the holiday weekend, there will be many hazards and distractions to navigate through. ALEA is asking folks to think safety first when casting off.

“Right in this area, we see a lot of idle speed or no wake zone infractions,” Trooper Jacob Manning said of the Perdido Pass area. “We see people not wearing their kill switches on vessels that they’re doing. Sometimes we’ll see people sitting above the gunnel or standing out in front of the railing on a pontoon boat, stuff like that.”

The situations Manning described can put the boat operator or those on the boat at risk of injury. Troopers also warn that alcohol and boating don’t mix. Just as on the roads, there should always be a designated driver if there’s drinking on the boat.

“It’s very dangerous. Things can happen quickly,” said Manning. “It definitely greatly impairs your ability to drive a vessel and along with all the sun, it makes…amplifies those effects.”

Jackson Broadhead lives in Bear Point and said he’s witnessed some reckless behavior while out on his personal watercraft.

“You wouldn’t believe some of the stuff we’ve seen. We’ve seen land-locked boats down there at the pass. We’ve seen people falling in because they’re going up to a dock and they’re going too fast,” Broadhead said.

Boggy Point Boat Launch was somewhat busy for a Tuesday and there was no shortage of opinions on how to best approach this holiday weekend on the water.

“I try and stay off,” Matt Beech said as he trailered his boat. “Just the congestion. It’s pretty rough.”

“We usually go to places where a whole lot of other people aren’t, so we try and get away from the traffic,” Ethan Rowe explained as he prepped his boat for launch.

Troopers said to be sure and check all your safety gear before heading out on the water this weekend. Have a designated driver if there will be drinking. Most importantly, stay aware of your surroundings and remember, everyone wants to get home safely.