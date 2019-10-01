ALEA State Troopers are on scene of a serious crash Tuesday morning involving a vehicle and a bicycle on County 54 near County 49 north of Silverhill in Baldwin County.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency crews work to clear the scene.
ALEA originally reported a victim had died, but since corrected that report to say a victim has been airlifted in critical condition.
