A Loxley man is dead and a Robertsdale man is under arrest after a fatal accident Wednesday involving a bicycle and a large SUV, according to authorities.
ALEA State Troopers are investigating the crash that proved fatal to a bicyclist in central Baldwin County.
Shortly before 7 p.m., Andy Ganey, 20, of Loxley, was riding a bicycle westbound on Baldwin 64 when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe near the intersection of W.P. Gardiner Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Ganey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
ALEA says the driver of the Tahoe, Jason Wade Hardy, 44, of Robertsdale, was not injured.
Hardy was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center, where he was booked on the charge of homicide by vehicle.
Troopers are continuing their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.