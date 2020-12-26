UPDATE: ALEA cancels missing and endangered person alert
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) The Winston County Alabama Sheriff's Office has released a statement asking for the public's help to locate two missing senior citizens.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 79-year-old Clyde Gagle and 80-year-old Betty Gagle who may be living with a condition that may impair their judgement. They were last seen around 6:30 pm on 12/25/2020 in Winston County. They may be traveling in a 2010 silver Chevrolet Impala, Alabama tag 64FM121. If any anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Clyde and Betty Gagle please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 489-2115."
