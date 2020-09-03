EVERGREEN, Ala. (WALA) -- On Monday, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit stopped a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 near Evergreen.
During a safety inspection of the vehicle, Troopers located and detained approximately $1,030,000 in U.S. currency, ALEA says.
The State Bureau of Investigation, also part of ALEA, was contacted and responded to the scene. The two occupants of the tractor-trailer were released, ALEA says.
ALEA continues to investigate this matter.
