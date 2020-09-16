MOBILE and BALDWIN CO. (WALA) - Currently, the state of Florida is closing a portion of Interstate 10 between the Alabama state line and Exit 5 (in Florida) due to flooding, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday.
They say eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 in Alabama will be detoured at the Baldwin Beach Express (Exit 49) and travel south to U.S. 90 (approximately five miles). Traffic will then travel east on U.S. 90 and re-enter Interstate 10 at Exit 5 in Florida.
