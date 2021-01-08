ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it is investigating a Poarch Tribal Police officer-involved shooting in Atmore.
FOX10 News reported in the 8 a.m. hour there was a heavy law enforcement presence and investigation happening Friday morning at a Shell gas station in Atmore off Interstate 65 Exit 54.
ALEA subsequently said that, at the request of Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, special agents with the agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer‐involved shooting.
ALEA said one person was injured in the shooting and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. None of the officers involved were injured, ALEA said.
Additional information was not released.
