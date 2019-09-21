The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating two separate crashes in Baldwin County.
Officials say the two crashes have claimed the lives of five individuals.
ALEA Lieutenant Joe Piggott said the first accident was a two-vehicle, head-on crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the 21.4 mile marker on AL 225 near Cottage Hill Road approximately one mile north of I-65.
That crash had one fatality and one additional injury.
The second crash, was a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 37-mile mark on I-65 southbound. Four people were confirmed dead in that crash.
