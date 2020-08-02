FAIRHOPE Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement concerning a missing man from Fairhope.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Fairhope Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Robert Leon Whitley. Mr. Whitley is a 81 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen wearing a teal polo shirt and blue jeans in the area of Lake Ridge Drive in Fairhope, Alabama around 7:15 pm on August 1, 2020. Mr. Whitley may be traveling in a 2014 silver Toyota 4Runner, Alabama tag: 8374AL5. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Roberts Leon Whitley, please contact the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385 or call 911."
