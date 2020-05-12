MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Madyson Jones.
Police say Madyson was last seen around 3:00 pm in Montgomery on Monday, May 11.
She may be driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama tag number 3BC100.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Madyson Jones, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-2651 or call 911.
