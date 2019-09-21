UPDATE: According to Lieutenant Joe Piggot with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency four people were killed Saturday, September 21 in a crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 37.
Piggot said traffic is being diverted just north of the accident scene.
This is a developing story.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Baldwin County Sheriff's officials along with fire units are investigating a fatal traffic accident on I-65 southbound at mile marker 37.
BCSO and Fire units are on scene of a fatality accident south bound I65 at the 37mm. Expect delays in this area. ALEA will be handling the investigation.
Motorists can expect delays.
