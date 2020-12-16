DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A man narrowly missed a wrong-way driver on the I-10 Bayway Tuesday night, swerving into a concrete wall to avoid being hit, state troopers say.
ALEA says the man driving east in the westbound lanes is elderly, and experienced a serious medical emergency. He stopped shortly after getting off the Bayway near the Daphne exit and was taken to a local hospital.
The man who avoided being hit, Demetrius Williams, was injured when he struck the wall to avoid a head-on collision, ALEA says.
FOX10 News obtained video of of the wrong-way driver, which triggered several 911 calls. ALEA did not identify who the man is.
