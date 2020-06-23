MADISON CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 82-year-old Franklin Francis Shirley.
Officials say Shirley may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
According to officials, Shirley, who was last seen on June 18 in the area of Doug Campbell Drive in Hazel Green around noon, may be driving a red 2000 Ford Windstar van bearing Alabama tag number 47B68R6 and has talked about going to Arkansas.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Franklin Francis Shirley, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.