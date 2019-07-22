UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday morning released the name of the man killed in a weekend tubing accident on Dog River.
The deceased victim is 53-year-old Lorenzo Stallworth of Mobile, according to ALEA.
ALEA provide the following account:
At approximately 7:00 p.m. Sunday July 21st, a vessel was traveling on Dog River within the city of Mobile pulling three persons on a tube. The vessel crossed a boat wake from another vessel causing the tube to pull to the side of the river where it struck a pier near 2313 Venetia Road. The three persons on the tube attempted to get off of the tube prior to impact; one victim was successful but the other two (a female and a male) struck the pier pilings. Mobile Fire Rescue responded to the scene and all three were transported to University Hospital. One male suffered a dislocated shoulder, the female suffered a back injury, and the other male suffered life-threatening injuries. The male with life-threatening injuries was pronounced deceased upon arrival to the hospital. Personal Flotation Devices were used by all three. The vessel was occupied by six other people. This accident is still under investigation. This is the 26th boating fatality in Alabama in 2019.
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A witness said two people were hurt when they hit a dock while tubing on Dog River.
Emergency crews were called to Venetia Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The witness said one of the victims, a middle-aged man, was unresponsive and was immediately given CPR.
"There was two people tubing and the tube just flat-out hit the dock. There was a man and a woman on it and the man was the one that got injured and he hit his head. He hit perfectly on one of the columns," said Coley Krieg. "He was nonresponsive and the whole family was watching. It was terrible."
People at the scene said he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. There is no word on the man's condition and his name has not been released.
