CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday released the names of the victims in a Clarke County crash involving two 18-wheelers.
At 4:44 p.m. Monday, ALEA State Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 near the 55 mile marker.
ALEA says Ronald K. Alford, 44, of Grove Hill, was traveling westbound in a 2020 International tractor trailer when it collided with a eastbound 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by George W. Rowden, 66, of Thomasville.
Rowden was fatally injured as a result of the incident, ALEA says.
The agency says Alford was transported by air to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment of his injuries.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
