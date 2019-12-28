BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) Alabama State Troopers are at the scene of an accident with a fatality.
According to officials with ALEA the accident is on US98 near County Road 13 south of Fairhope. The road is closed but there are no traffic issues
FOX10 News will have more information as it become available.
