A two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Monday has claimed the life of a Repton man.
Brian Scott Dantzler, 45, was killed when the 2008 Buick Lucerne he was driving collided with a 2016 International 4400, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said Dantzler was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the International, Randall Whatley, 47, of Evergreen was uninjured in the collision, ALEA said.
The crash occurred on Old Stage Road, seven miles southeast of Monroeville.
ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.