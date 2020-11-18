MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division announced it will resume service Wednesday, Nov. 18, at its new location in Bay Minette, county seat of Baldwin County.
ALEA’s Driver License Examining Office has moved to 203A Oak Street and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
According to officials the new location is larger than the previous space, at 300 North Hoyle Ave., and allows Driver License Examiners to serve additional customers each Wednesday in central and north Baldwin County. Customers may reach the new office at 251-990-4690.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Our agency was notified this past May that the Bay Minette Police Department Courtroom would be closing. Local government officials had graciously allowed our Driver License Division to establish an office in the space at no charge for several years. In order to reduce the impact on our customers, we immediately began to look for a new site and explore alternative options. Working directly with the Baldwin County Commission, we found the Oak Street location and are extremely excited to announce we will open again for business this week.”
On July 8, ALEA’s Driver License Division held a public meeting to discuss the office closure and to accept public feedback. The main concern of the majority of those in attendance was whether the Bay Minette office would close permanently.
Capt. Jonathan Archer, Chief of ALEA’s Driver License Division, assured everyone the agency was in the process of finding a new location to accommodate the division’s needs and would reopen as soon as possible.
ALEA’s new Driver License Examining Office in Bay Minette will offer all services, including written and road skills exams and STAR ID issuance. For further information on ALEA’s Driver License Division and its services, please visit www.alea.gov.
