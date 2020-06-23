Thomasville, Ala. (WALA)-- Thomasville police are still not saying why they were pursuing the suspect 36-year-old Christopher Pritchett who led them on the chase down highway 43 that ended in a devastating wreck, killing two innocent women, including a Thomasville teacher and seriously injuring two young girls who are now motherless.
ALEA has taken over the case piecing together the chase that ended so horribly.
It's a heartbreaking loss spanning the entire community.
23-year-old Megan Brunson and her mother 52-year-old Wanda Brunson who worked at the local hospital were killed.
Megan's sister, 17-year-old Alyssa, and her five-year-old daughter, Ava Brunson, were in the car with them rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
“She had an incredibly bright future, she was someone who, even in her short time she would leave a great legacy,” said Thomasville High School principal, Kyle Ferguson.
State troopers say the suspect was trying to get away from Thomasville police speeding down highway 43 when he crossed the median hitting Megan’s car head on.
Pritchett was also killed.
The tragedy is a huge blow to the close knit city.
“It’s been real, real tough on everyone because you know, she’s, you know… she’s 23 years old… and of course she lost her mother as well,” said Ferguson.
There are still so many unanswered questions for both the victims and suspects families.
“Our hearts are joined together today in mourning with these families, but also giving comfort and praying for these families and as our thoughts and prayers with all the families that are affected by this accident,” said the mayor.
Thomasville police chief Mitchell Stuckey and mayor Sheldon Day would not say anything more than the few details ALEA has released about the wreck.
However, the mayor did say ALEA’s preliminary investigation is almost complete.
“I do know that this morning they were reviewing dashcam video and other videos that may have been involved with the… with the officers involved in the incident.”
The entire community is hurting as they continue to pray for Megan's little girl who is still in critical condition at University Hospital as of Monday evening.
Ferguson says he’s heard Megan's sister, Alyssa, is doing better.
