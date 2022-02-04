(WALA) -- ALEA will soon be updating its driver license system, to speed up renewals and keep personal data more secure than ever. There will be some growing pains, though. Driver license offices state-wide will close for several days while the new system is installed.

The renewal period is typically every four years, but it’s not something anyone looks forward to. When it’s time to renew your driver license, you never know how long it will take. That will soon change as ALEA completely revitalizes its current system, streamlining the process.

“A lot of this is going to be the ability to load documents in there prior to coming here so then all they have to do is hit a button here. We already know some downloaded information on you. A lot of organizations are doing that already,” explained Mobile County License Commissioner, Nick Matranga.

Matranga is excited for the change. It’s about speed and security for the customer but he said it will also be more efficient for his employees behind the scenes.

“It eats up time and for people…for our people who do this every day, they want it to go faster,” Matranga said. “I want to give them a good tool. The state wants to give them a good tool, so it’s been over a year that they’ve been working on it.”

The new Alabama Law Enforcement Driver License System (LEADS) platform will consolidate multiple old systems into one integrated, modern system. It will also compile a ton of data, dating back to the 1970s. Keeping it secure is a priority.

“They store so much information about us now and sometimes it’s a little scary,” said a concerned Bettye Butler as she left the DL office.

Butler’s glad to see the state moving forward.

“I think it’s a great idea. It’ll save people a lot of time,” she said.

This new system will take several days to bring online. License offices across the state will close on April 18th and won’t reopen until April 26th. If you’re license is up for renewal during that timeframe, be sure to plan ahead.