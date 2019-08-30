An ALEA official confirms a person is dead after being thrown from the Interstate 10 Bayway into the water in a crash that resulted in a vehicle fire on the bridge and a shutdown of eastbound lanes early Friday.
At 7:05 a.m., ALEA Lt. Joe Piggott released the following:
...shortly before 5:30 AM this morning, we were notified of a crash on I-10 eastbound near 35 mile marker. It involves a commercial vehicle that caught fire and a passenger vehicle. Traffic is currently being diverted at exit 30. The fire is out and they are working to get one lane open ASAP. One victim was thrown into the water and has since been recovered by Marine Patrol…they are deceased.
FOX10 News has crews in the area and is working to obtain additional information.
