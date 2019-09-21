According to Lieutenant Joe Piggot with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency four people were killed Saturday, September 21 in a crash on I-65 southbound at mile marker 37.
The two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. and it involved a wrong-way driver, Piggott said.
