SANTA FE, N.M. (WALA) -- A cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico died when she was shot by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the accident.

The Western movie “Rust” starred Baldwin who was also producing the film. A spokesperson for Baldwin told the Associated Press there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

Detectives said they are still interviewing witnesses and no charges have been filed.