SANTA FE, N.M. (WALA) -- A cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico died when she was shot by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded in the accident.
The Western movie “Rust” starred Baldwin who was also producing the film. A spokesperson for Baldwin told the Associated Press there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.
“According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”
Detectives said they are still interviewing witnesses and no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.