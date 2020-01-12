According to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Mr. Frank Preston Clausell returned home overnight. Mr. Clausell's vehicle was damaged and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Alert lifted for missing 85 year old Florida man
