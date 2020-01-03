The Gulf Shores City School District is excited to announce a major technology initiative at Gulf Shores High School. The district will deploy MacBook Air laptops to all high school and virtual school students in grades 9-12.
In describing the decision to utilize Macbooks, Superintendent Matt Akin said, “We believe that technology tools should support our curriculum and learning environment. We feel that Macbooks will enhance student creativity and collaboration between our students and teachers.” Macbooks will replace existing Chromebooks.
The MacBook purchase was made possible through a generous grant from the Erie Hall Meyer Charitable Fund and funding from the city of Gulf Shores.
MacBooks will be distributed to all students on January 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.