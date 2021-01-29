JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - The information was posted to the school system's social media platforms.
Dear Jackson Parents:
Effective immediately, all four schools in Jackson will transition to virtual instruction for a two-week period beginning tomorrow, Friday, January 29th. Face-to-face instruction will resume on Tuesday, February 16h. (Monday, February 15th is a teacher in-service day.) This closure is necessary mainly because so many employees are being quarantined for exposure to COVID-19. Schools simply do not have the personnel to safely supervise students.
Student breakfasts and lunches will be available for each week of virtual learning. Meals for Week 1 (5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches) may be picked up at Jackson Middle School in the bus line in the back of the school under the covered walkway on Monday, February 1st from 12:30- 12:45. Meals for Week 2 (5 Breakfasts and 5 Lunches) may be picked up at Jackson Middle School in the bus line in the back of the school under the covered walkway on Monday, February 8th, from 12:30-12:45
All school facilities and buses will be deep cleaned and sanitized during this time.
ALL EMPLOYEES (Teachers, Aides, Cafeteria Staff, Custodial Staff, Office Staff) who are not quarantining due to COVID-19 should report to work as regularly scheduled.
We apologize for any hardship this creates and thank you for your patience.
Sincerely,
Larry Bagley
Superintendent Clarke County Schools
