Irvington, Ala. (WALA)-- Small steps have meant big victories in the past week for the Beverly family.
“Without prayers he wouldn’t be here.”
Last Saturday their father suffered a massive stroke.
“One of the doctors even mentioned that they didn’t even know if he was going to be able to recover but it was so massive,” said Hannah Beverly.
In a short amount of time he’s shown a lot of improvement.
“With all the prayer and everything he’s doing good for only a week.”
His journey toward recovery includes physical, occupational and speech therapy six days a week for four hours a day for the next few weeks.
Doctors say it'll be at least six weeks before he can get back to the job he loves.
“He has been saying every day since the stroke that he’s ready to get back in the class.”
Being a teacher is a big part of Steve Beverly's life.
His daughter, Hannah, says it’s one of the “love’s of his life” considering he’s been teaching for 41 years now.
He’s spent the last 13 years of his career in Mobile County teaching here at Alma Bryant High School.
Since his stroke last week he’s used up what was left of his sick days now his daughter is hoping to get him more, otherwise he will be without an income throughout his recovery process.
Hannah has posted to Facebook nearly every day since her dad’s stroke, reaching hundreds of people, trying to get the word out about his need for sick days.
“I didn’t realize how many people my dad has impacted. Just reading some of the comments from people from that graduated in 1982 saying how much he impacted their lives and how much he helped them.”
She's searching for public school employees across the state who use the sick bank system and may be willing to transfer a day to her dad.
She says he’ll need about 50 for his recovery.
If you’re eligible and interested in donating days to Beverly contact Mia Ward at the Mobile County School System.
Her email is imward@mcpss.com or you can call her at 251-221-4542.
Even if you don’t have days you can share Beverly's family asks to help spread the word by sharing Hannah's post on Facebook.
Fellow teachers have also started a meal train to relieve the family during this time.
