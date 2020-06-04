MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of Alabama educators, the Alabama State Department of Education announced the finalists for this year's "Teacher of the Year."

Among those nominated were David Dai of Alma Bryant High School and Michelle Wade of the Saraland Early Education Center.

State officials say, "the educators selected for this honor have proven their ability to reach students in the classroom and to engage families to support student achievement at higher levels."

This year's 16 state finalists have emerged from a group of over 140 educators who submitted official applications.

2020-2021 District Teachers of the Year are as follows:

Michelle Wade

Saraland Early Education Center

Saraland City School System

District One Elementary Teacher of the Year

David Dai

Alma Bryant High School

Mobile County School System

District One Secondary Teacher of the Year

Kathryn Knorr

Ogletree Elementary School

Auburn City School System

District Two Elementary Teacher of the Year

Jessica Bowlin

Auburn High School

Auburn City School System

District Two Secondary Teacher of the Year

Meredith Mitchell

Redland Elementary School

Elmore County School System

District Three Elementary Teacher of the Year

Michael Sinnott

Vestavia Hills High School

Vestavia Hills City School System

District Three Secondary Teacher of the Year

Paul David Kelsey

Pleasant Grove Elementary School

Jefferson County School System

District Four Elementary Teacher of the Year

Rebecca Blumenfeld

George Washington Carver High School

Birmingham City School System

District Four Secondary Teacher of the Year

Sontessia L. Youngblood

Banks School

Pike County School System

District Five Elementary Teacher of the Year

Hannah Hamm Bradford

Pike Road High School

Pike Road City School System

District Five Secondary Teacher of the Year

Andrew Fletcher Jackson

Eden Elementary School

Pell City School System

District Six Elementary Teacher of the Year

Niki L. Bowling

Arab High School

Arab City School System

District Six Secondary Teacher of the Year

Chelsea Byrd

Maddox Intermediate School

Jasper City School System

District Seven Elementary Teacher of the Year

Alana White

Pinson Valley High School

Jefferson County School System

District Seven Secondary Teacher of the Year

Tonya Wilburn

Plainview School

DeKalb County School System

District Eight Elementary Teacher of the Year

Angela M. Jackson Pettus

Athens High School

Athens City School System

District Eight Secondary Teacher of the Year

This pool pf educators will be narrowed down to the top four. The 2020-21 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced in August.

