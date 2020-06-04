MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of Alabama educators, the Alabama State Department of Education announced the finalists for this year's "Teacher of the Year."
Among those nominated were David Dai of Alma Bryant High School and Michelle Wade of the Saraland Early Education Center.
State officials say, "the educators selected for this honor have proven their ability to reach students in the classroom and to engage families to support student achievement at higher levels."
This year's 16 state finalists have emerged from a group of over 140 educators who submitted official applications.
2020-2021 District Teachers of the Year are as follows:
Michelle Wade
Saraland Early Education Center
Saraland City School System
District One Elementary Teacher of the Year
David Dai
Alma Bryant High School
Mobile County School System
District One Secondary Teacher of the Year
Kathryn Knorr
Ogletree Elementary School
Auburn City School System
District Two Elementary Teacher of the Year
Jessica Bowlin
Auburn High School
Auburn City School System
District Two Secondary Teacher of the Year
Meredith Mitchell
Redland Elementary School
Elmore County School System
District Three Elementary Teacher of the Year
Michael Sinnott
Vestavia Hills High School
Vestavia Hills City School System
District Three Secondary Teacher of the Year
Paul David Kelsey
Pleasant Grove Elementary School
Jefferson County School System
District Four Elementary Teacher of the Year
Rebecca Blumenfeld
George Washington Carver High School
Birmingham City School System
District Four Secondary Teacher of the Year
Sontessia L. Youngblood
Banks School
Pike County School System
District Five Elementary Teacher of the Year
Hannah Hamm Bradford
Pike Road High School
Pike Road City School System
District Five Secondary Teacher of the Year
Andrew Fletcher Jackson
Eden Elementary School
Pell City School System
District Six Elementary Teacher of the Year
Niki L. Bowling
Arab High School
Arab City School System
District Six Secondary Teacher of the Year
Chelsea Byrd
Maddox Intermediate School
Jasper City School System
District Seven Elementary Teacher of the Year
Alana White
Pinson Valley High School
Jefferson County School System
District Seven Secondary Teacher of the Year
Tonya Wilburn
Plainview School
DeKalb County School System
District Eight Elementary Teacher of the Year
Angela M. Jackson Pettus
Athens High School
Athens City School System
District Eight Secondary Teacher of the Year
This pool pf educators will be narrowed down to the top four. The 2020-21 Alabama Teacher of the Year will be announced in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.