September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disease that turns healthy red blood cells into abnormal sickle shaped cells.
This causes blockage that slows the flow of blood. The end result: attacks of chronic pain. The Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is partnering with the Red Cross to hold a blood drive in recognition of Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Dr. Coleridge Franklin stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm, along with Laventrice Ridgeway, who has sickle cell. Ridgeway is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Blood Drive
Saturday
10am - 2pm
Franklin Primary Health Center
1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Schedule appointment: www.redcrossblood.org
code: ALPHAPHIALPHA
