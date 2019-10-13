UPDATE: Birmingham Police said officers have located the vehicle and the man from the photos. The man has been detained for questioning and police are now searching the area for Kamille McKinney.
----------
Birmingham Police released a photo of the unidentified man who is considered a person of interest in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.
The little girl was kidnapped on Saturday while she was at a birthday party. According to police, McKinney was snatched by a white female and a black male who drove away in an older model (2001-2006) Toyota Sequoia that is blue with beige trim.
The photos of the man and the vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station.
Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday night. The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her "Cupcake," is 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.
Birmingham Deputy Chief Scott Praytor said there is no indication the kidnapping is an issue over child custody. The family said they do not know and did not recognize the man and woman who kidnapped the girl.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-0841; or call 911.
