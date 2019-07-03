An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night after a report of a child abduction in Calhoun County, Alabama.
However, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reports early Thursday morning that the child has been located.
"The amber alert is over," the Sheriff's Office posted on social media. "The child has been found safe and sound. Many thanks for all of your help."
The alert late Wednesday night stated 2-year-old Catalina Chloe Rimpsey was kidnapped by her father, 75-year-old Freddy Rimpsey Sr., around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Anniston.
At the time, the child was believed to be in extreme danger, according to the alert.
