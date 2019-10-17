UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled after two children from Copiah County, Miss., have been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The disappearance of two young children has prompted an Amber Alert to be issued from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The children reportedly were abducted from Copiah County. Three-year-old Dior Wade and 1-year-old Zarie Wade were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Dior is described as black, 3 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants and black boots.
Zarie is described as black, 2 feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair with twisted strands. He was last known to be wearing camouflage pants, a blue shirt and brown shoes.
The children were believed to be in the company of Teanna Dixon, 28, and Derek Young, 29. Authorities say they were driving a 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.
The vehicle was possibly last seen traveling north towards Hinds County in Mississippi. I
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.
Amber Alert canceled after two kids from Copiah Co., Miss. found safe
Authorities say two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening have been found safe.
