UPDATE: Officials in Florida have canceled this AMBER Alert.
---
ORIGINAL STORY: An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old boy in central Florida.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Michael Morris disappeared Monday morning from Holiday, Fla.
Authorities say he may be in the company of Haralampos Savopoulos. The pair may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with Florida license plate PCWH01.
Michael has blonde hair and green eyes. He is 4-foot-11 and weighs 95 pounds. He has an abrasion on his chin.
The FDLE advise not to approach but to call 911 if you see him.
