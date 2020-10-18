AMBER Alert: Children kidnapped in Mississippi may have been taken to Mobile area

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- Investigators said a woman who kidnapped her two children in Mississippi may now be in the Mobile area.
Police in Pascagoula said 30-year-old Sarah Caswell abducted six-year-old Kaiden Wall and two-year-old Kolden Wall Friday evening. She Caswell was last seen with the boys around 5:21 p.m. in the area of Beach Park Drive in Pascagoula.
According to investigators, Caswell does not have legal custody of the children and they have reason to believe they are in extreme danger with her.
Caswell may be traveling in a silver 2007 Audi A4 2.0 with Alabama tag 2BA2195.
Kaiden Wall is 3′ 6″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Kolden is 2′ 3″, weighs 40 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Caswell is 5′ 2″, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information that could help find the children, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
