An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday night after a report of a child abduction in Calhoun County, Alabama.
The alert said Catalina Chloe Rimpsey, a two-year-old black female, was kidnapped by her father, 75-year-old Freddy Rimpsey Sr. around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Anniston.
The child is believed to be in extreme danger.
They may be in a 1999 navy/tan Ford Econoline E150 with Alabama plate number 11FP201, possibly traveling to Chicago, Illinois. ALEA said the Father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays.
Catalina Chloe Rimpsey has black hair and brown eyes, is 36 inches in height, and weighs 31 pounds
Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr. has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10 and weighs 215 pounds.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600; or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.