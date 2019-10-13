The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for your assistance in locating 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
McKinney is three feet tall weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was seen last wearing a pink T shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p m on October 12th 2019 and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Kamille may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841; or call 9 1 1.
