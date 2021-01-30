PRICHARD Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement asking for the public's help in locating a missing child from Prichard.
The Statement reads as follows:
"The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Prichard Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Kamel Karter Antone, black male, 11 months old. Kamel Antone was seen on January 29, 2021 at approximately 11:00pm wearing a blue and white sleeper with a red undershirt in the area of Dial Street in Prichard, AL and is believed to be in extreme danger. The child was abducted by Jakobie Rashid Antone. Antone was last seen wearing all black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He has a tattoo on the neck of Chinese writing, inside right bicep tattoo “Loyal” and inside left bicep tattoo “Respect”. The subjects may be traveling in a white or silver Chevrolet Malibu bearing an Alabama or Texas license plate. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211; or call 911."
