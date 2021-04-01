In Florida, authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children.

Investigators say 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in Lake City, Fla.

Authorities say the children may be in the company of David Evans, 24, Sydni Jones, 23. They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus, with the Florida license plate IS08VN.

If you have seen that vehicle or know anything, call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.