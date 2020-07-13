A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Naomi Herring, last seen in the area of the 100 block of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison, Fla.
She was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble-bee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She is possibly not wearing shoes. Naomi has long hair.
- Age: 5
- Sex: Female
- Skin: White
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Brown
- Height: 3'00"
- Weight: 35 lbs
If you have information, contact: Madison County Sheriff's Office at 850-973-4001.
