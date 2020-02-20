GROVE HILL, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Grove Hill arrested a Citronelle man accused of breaking into a woman's home while she was sleeping inside.
Investigators said the home invasion happened early Wednesday morning.
According to police, Jonathan Duane Boothe forced his way inside the home to steal prescription drugs and cash. While he was inside, investigators said the victim woke up and found Boothe in her home. Police said Boothe told her to go back into her room.
Grove Hill Police Department detectives said Boothe is an employee with an ambulance service and was familiar with the victim.
Investigators were able to track Boothe and he was taken into custody around noon on Thursday. He is charged with second-degree burglary.
