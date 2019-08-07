BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - In an effort to block the proposed tolls for the new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, a Republican activist is proposing a constitutional amendment to ban interstate tolls.
If the amendment, proposed by Dean Young, makes it through the state legislature in the Spring, the amendment would be voted on by Alabama citizens in November 2020.
The Interstate Amendment reads as follows:
"Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, the State of Alabama will allow no tolls, or any fees to be collected on any interstate, including interstate bridges, located inside the great State of Alabama."
The tolls, proposed by ALDOT to pay for the more than $2 billion bridge, average about $6 for a one-way trip. Regular commuters can buy a monthly pass costing $90.
"This is insane and the people of Alabama and the people of South Alabama don't want this," Young said at a Wednesday press conference. "I want Governor Ivey and all the state leaders to understand that this process is now in motion, understand this is very serious."
A Facebook group in opposition to the tolls, 'Block the Mobile Bayway Toll, has amassed more than 45,000 members since tolls were named as the primary means of funding the massive project.
For the Interstate Amendment to pass, it must first gain a sponsor in both chamber of the Alabama legislature, something Young is confident he'll get done.
"The House and the Senate will vote easily, yes," Young said. "Let the people decide and it will be a clear, clear, resounding 'no,' we don't want tolls."
Young has been successful attempting to amend the state's Constitution. He spearheaded an amendment that gives officials and institutions the authority to display the Ten Commandments, which passed after a vote of the people in 2018.
