PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- It has been more than four weeks since Hurricane Michael devastated the eastern Florida Panhandle.
During FOX10 News' coverage of the storm and its aftermath, one of our crews rescued and recovered a tattered, wind-whipped American flag in Panama City Beach.
On Friday morning FOX10 News returned the flag and presented it during a special flag retirement ceremony at the Trustmark Bank location where the flag was recovered. Veterans as well as Trustmark officials took part in the ceremony.
