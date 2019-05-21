ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - Powered by patriotism, nearly 6,000 American flags wave across the front lawn of Robertsdale High School, hammered into the ground by the school's Navy Junior ROTC in the week leading up to Memorial Day.
The flags, which took two days to display, are in honor of U.S. service-members who died in the Vietnam war. Each of the 5,822 flags represents ten of the 58,822 Americans who died.
Petty Officer Edward Theodoro has carried on the tradition each year, selecting a different war to honor those who died. There is a methodical method to putting each flag in the ground, something Theodoro says teaches each student discipline and patriotism. Every six hours a student will check on the flags to make sure none of them have fallen over.
"[Because of final exams] a lot of these kids out here putting up these flags came on their own fruition," Theodoro said. "They showed up and I really appreciate it and they'll even be here Tuesday after Memorial Day to take them down no questions asked."
Many of the materials used to 'plant' the flags comes from fundraising money or were made by Theodoro's students.
(0) comments
