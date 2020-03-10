MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The coronavirus outbreak turning tourist cities across the world into ghost towns. The Italian government has locked down the entire country, 60 million people, advising them to stay inside their homes.
"Staying indoors is what I currently have to do," American graduate student Becca Ross said via Skype interview with FOX10 News.
Ross sending pictures, depicting a stark difference of life abroad in Milan, Italy.
One picture on showing a normal day in front of the Duomo Di Milano Cathedral. You can see tourists pack the streets. The other picture taken during lunch a day after the quarantine showing a desolate street during normally the busiest time of the day. The government banned public gatherings and asked people to stay home in efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
"It is a little bit (scary) when I'm walking down the streets and I'm seeing these new signs come up on every store front and on the restaurants now like I don't really know what it's saying other than the fact there are certain words I can pick apart," said Ross.
Ross is relying on google translate and some newfound Italian friends to help her keep up with the daily changes.
Her classes at the Milano Fashion Institute now online, at least until the beginning of April.
Some businesses in the city are still open, Ross said, but under strict guidelines.
"I work on a blog so I was like, I need to get out of the house so I ran up to Starbuck's because that's where I go to feel like I'm at home and they had people guarding the door to ensure that only 52-58 people were inside at a time."
Before the outbreak, Ross was traveling the country, exploring her new home. Now she's stocked up on groceries and relieving her parent's fears by staying in.
She said, "I'm not too worried. I'm not scared or fearful of the virus. If I was to get it, I'm sure everything will work itself out, hopefully."
Many students studying abroad through American universities were able to travel home, but since Ross is a student through the Italian school she did not have to leave. She says the embassy is willing to work with her if she chooses to go home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.