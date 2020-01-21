Amtrak leaders made a pitch to Mobile City Council members Tuesday to take steps to restart passenger rail service between the city and New Orleans.
But it's a move that would cost the city and taxpayers money.
The city council Finance Committee heard speakers on a resolution Tuesday.
That resolution provides a letter of intent, saying restoring passenger rail service is an interesting idea, but a lot of questions need to be answered before the city makes a commitment on funding.
Mobile city officials are being asked to commit up to $3 million over three years in city money to pay for operations of Amtrak starting in 2023.
Amtrak officials spoke in favor of the move as did another speaker talking about how it would benefit tourism.
But the director of the Alabama Port Authority expressed concern about increased traffic and delays on rails that are also used by the port.
Joe McHugh, an Amtrak Vice-President, said, "When I look out at the opportunities we have as an organization to expand service throughout the whole United States, there are very few that really rise to the level of opportunity as this corridor does. It is two major cities with multiple destination opportunities for folks in-between."
But Finance Committee Chairman Joel Daves said he had concerns about the proposal.
He said "It's by Amtrak's own estimates that people riding the train would pay one dollar, while the taxpayers would pay ten dollars, and I don't see that as a good deal for the taxpaying citizens of Mobile."
The committee did not make a recommendation on the resolution one way or the other.
It will go before the full Mobile City Council next week.
But, even if its approved, that would just be a first step toward getting passenger rail service back in Mobile.
(1) comment
I do not believe it is a good idea. For the city to pay $3M to get Amtrak here and into an already overcrowded situation sounds like a bad business deal. Cruse ship, Brookley airport, congested tunnels, and now a new Amtrak into a crowded situation....sounds like a big mistake to me.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.