MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Amtrak saga continues chugging along the Gulf Coast.

On Friday the passenger railroad company announced its plans to start taking people from Mobile to New Orleans by January.

On the surface it’s good news for people looking to make a quick trip, but some organizations like the Alabama State Port Authority are raising some serious concerns.

The train will link cities across the Gulf Coast for the first time in more than 16 years.

Amtrak says they’re on track to make it happen, saying they have the necessary funding for at least the first three years of service so far.

They plan to pin the rail station at the downtown airport at Brookley Field, making two round trips per day over the 140 mile single track route on CSX’s freight corridor, with a goal of 38,000 riders per year.

"Wooh! I'm very excited about the train."

"It would be a great asset to the city."

People across the port city tell FOX10 News they’re all for Amtrak coming to mobile, but not everyone is all aboard.

"I might do it just for the novelty of it to be honest with you. I don't think I would do it regularly though."

"It would be a great asset to the city."

Some organizations are blowing their horns.

The Alabama Port Authority being one of them.

The port authority oversees the public terminals at the Port of Mobile, one of the nation’s largest seaports, served by 9 railroads.

Last month the port authority learned that Amtrak decided not to continue a study it was working on with Norfolk Southern and CSX to determine the impacts of the passenger rail system on the Port of Mobile and other freight customers.

It’s a decision the port authority says is “deeply disappointing.”

That sentiment is backed even by Amtrak’s study partners.

In a letter to the Alabama Port Authority, Norfolk Southern said the study is “critical for the passenger rail service to be successful,” saying that it is “necessary” for it to be done before starting service.

CSX says it’s “perplexed by” Amtrak’s “unwillingness to reinstate” the study, saying the results would provide necessary information to plan for the passenger service and operate safely and reliably.

The Alabama District Export Council wrote a letter to Governor Kay Ivey, on behalf of numerous organizations, explaining that they had “deep reservations” about the rail service, saying they believe it will cause delays and added congestion to Alabama's only seaport, adversely impacting business.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says while the city is “pleased to see momentum in bringing Amtrak back” the city wants “more information from Amtrak” on how it will work through the concerns raised.

The Alabama Port Authority says it wouldn’t oppose Amtrak coming to mobile if the study and other engineering assessments are completed.

The port authority says during the meeting with Amtrak today a state delegate asked Amtrak to resume the study but did not get an answer.

If you’d like to see the port’s full statement and the letters sent to them by CSX and Norfolk Southern click the links below.

FULL STATEMENT FROM ALABAMA STATE PORT AUTHORITY: